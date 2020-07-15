Election 2020: More on the ballot than Trump and Biden

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

It’s probably safe to assume that everyone knows this is an election year — with Donald Trump and Joe Biden vying for president — but that isn’t the only race on the ballot.

Plumas County residents will be electing representatives for the following entities: Feather River Community College District; Plumas Unified School District; Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District; the three health care districts; the city of Portola and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors – Districts 1 and 2.

Additionally voters will be electing a state senator, an assembly member and Congressional representation.

Because this is a presidential election year, Kathy Williams, Plumas County’s clerk/recorder and chief elections official, expects a large turnout. “I think it will be in the 70 to 75 percent range,” she said.

And she wants to remind voters to check their voter registration. “If you’ve moved or married, you can re-register online or come by the office. (The first floor of the county courthouse in Quincy.)

Another issue can surface when registering a vehicle. Williams said that individuals who have homes in Plumas County and elsewhere may opt to register the vehicle in Plumas because of the lesser requirements to smog vehicles. But doing so automatically changes where a person is registered to vote. “The DMV has motor voter,” Williams said, as she described the statewide system of voter registration.

“You can on online and correct at the secretary of state’s website or call us here at 283-6256 for assistance,” Williams said.

Those who are interested in seeking local office can find all of the information needed on the Plumas County election site at https://www.plumascounty.us/142/Elections-Division-Home

Candidates for Boards of Trustees for school districts must be registered voters residing within specified trustee areas in Sierra or Plumas County. Candidates for Boards of Directors for hospital districts must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of those hospital districts. Candidates for the City Council and City Treasurer for the City of Portola must be registered voters residing within the boundaries of the City of Portola.

Declarations of candidacy forms may be obtained from the Plumas County Clerk and district secretaries and must be filed by Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. Those filing for the city of Portola, are available at the city clerk’s office in Portola.

There are two candidates in a runoff for District 1 Supervisor: Bill Powers and Dwight Ceresola. Bill Powers is a retired teacher, a Portola City Councilman and a former Plumas County Supervisor. Ceresola is a Sierra Valley rancher and a retired Chief Master Sergeant (E9) from Nevada Air National Guard.

In District 2 there is a runoff between Kevin Goss and Mike Grant. Goss is a pharmacy manager and the incumbent Plumas County Supervisor, and Grant works for the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and heads Plumas County Search and Rescue.

Plumas County is an all-mail voting jurisdiction. Election Day is Nov. 3 and all ballots must be postmarked by that day and received by Nov. 6 to be counted.