Eleonora V. Hammill

8/27/1930 – 4/14/2021

Eleonora Virginia Hammill, age 90 was born in Winter, WI on August 27, 1930, to Conrad and Leora Hanson. She passed away at her son’s home in Lake Almanor on Wednesday, April 11, 2021, following a long illness. She was raised and educated in Winter and then resided in Chicago in her early adult life. She made Quincy her new home in 1949 and here she met and married her late husband, James (Carl) Hammill in 1950. She was a member of the Emblem Club of Quincy and worked in Quincy at the Mosley & Grenke Grocery for many years. She moved to Chester in 1988, following the death of Carl to be near family.

She is survived by two sons and their spouses; John & Lori Hammill of Boise, ID and Bob & Jan Hammill of Lake Almanor; grandsons and their spouses: Brock & Joanie, Robbie & Shelbey & Curtis & Tanisha Hammill and by great-grandchildren: Jocelyn, Jaxson, Kylie, Kayson, Leilani & Braxton Hammill. Services will be held in Susanville, at a later date, with private inurnment at Chester Cemetery. Arrangements are by Blair Mortuary, Quincy & Chester.