The Quincy Elks are hosting a children’s Christmas party this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their lodge at 2004 E. Main St. in Quincy

Lunch will be provided at no charge to the children and their parents and will consist of pulled pork sandwiches, fries, nachos, macaroni and cheese and a pasta bar.

Children can participate in cookie and stocking design contests, with all materials provided by the Elks.