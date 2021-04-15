District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood, far left, honors local emergency responders April 14 for their role in saving a local resident who suffered cardia arrest. From left: Hagwood; EMT Chase Hume; Paramedic Kevin Pertuit; Meadow Valley Fire Department personnel Les Hall, Rob Gimbel, Warren Grandall and Lafe Alexander; and Dispatcher Jaelynn Rose. Photo submitted
Emergency personnel honored for life-saving actions

Editor

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

The quarterly meeting of the Plumas County Emergency Medical Care Committee on April 14 provided the perfect opportunity to honor several individuals credited with saving the life of a cardiac arrest patient last October.

Each emergency responder received “Prehospital Save” certificates for the successful resuscitation of a cardiac arrest victim on Oct. 17, 2020.

“Withhout each person doing their assigned job to perfection, this victim would not have lived,” said Sam Blesse of Care Flight Ground and one of the individuals spearheading the effort to make all Plumas County communities HeartSafe.

“HeartSafe is all about strengthening response to those suffering cardiac arrest,” Blesse said following the award presentation. “We have tried to strengthen each chain as it fits in our system. Each one did their part and it worked,” he added of those involved in saving the patient, which included Sheriff’s Officer Dispatcher Jaelynne Rose; REMSA Dispatcher Griffen Green; Meadow Valley Fire Department’s Lafe Alexander, Warren Grandall, Rob Gimbel, and Les Hall; Care Flight/PDH Paramedic Kevin Pertuit and EMT Chase Hume.

“We don’t have a lot of volume of cardiac arrests, but when we have these successes we want to recognize them,” Blesse said.

District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood lauded the Meadow Valley Fire Department and all emergency responders in Plumas County. “Not only do they provide a service to their departments and communities, they take those skills, abilities and dedication wherever they travel throughout the county and beyond,” he said. “We are all safer for everything that they do.”

David Windle, left, receives a plaque from District 4 Supervisor Greg Hagwood during the Emergency Medical Care Committee meeting April 14. Photo submitted

In addition to these individuals, Quincy Fire’s David Windle was honored for his 40 years of service to the department. David received a plaque that read: “In recognition and appreciation of over 40 years of dedicated service to EMS in Plumas County. Your time, efforts, and commitment have truly made a difference in the lives of many.” It was presented by Plumas County EMCC, its members and respective communities.

Participants spent the bulk of the meeting discussing how to safely resume HeartSafe activities following the slowdown due to coronavirus. Part of the efforts to designate a community HeartSafe is to train as many residents as possible in CPR, an effort that was temporarily derailed due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

