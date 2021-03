Another Quincy storefront is reopening its doors. Emily’s Garden, on Main Street in downtown Quincy, next to the Town Hall Theatre, reopened on Wed., March 3. Owner Emily Webb is glad to be back, and she’s offering some new products, including two new fragrances. Current hours will be Wednesday through Friday, 12-4 p.m.

Please follow Covid-19 guidelines, wear a mask in the store and practice social distancing.