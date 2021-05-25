Enjoy the Plumas National Forest this Memorial Day but stay safe

The Plumas National Forest reminds residents that Memorial Day is a time to acknowledge the service and sacrifice made by service members and their families. Often celebration takes the form of getting outdoors and enjoying some of the amazing public land opportunities, and the PNF reminds the public to stay safe.

DO:

*Plan ahead to ensure your recreation site is open and that you have a back-up plan if it is overcrowded.

*Be firesafe and leave no trace.

*Consider making a reservation at http://www.recreation.gov for your favorite campsite.

*If you’re planning to visit without a reservation (known as “first-come, first-served”), it’s best to arrive early to secure a site.