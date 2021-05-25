News 

Enjoy the Plumas National Forest this Memorial Day but stay safe

Editor
The Plumas National Forest reminds residents that Memorial Day is a time to acknowledge the service and sacrifice made by service members and their families. Often celebration takes the form of getting outdoors and enjoying some of the amazing public land opportunities, and the PNF reminds the public to stay safe.
DO:
*Plan ahead to ensure your recreation site is open and that you have a back-up plan if it is overcrowded.
*Be firesafe and leave no trace.
*Consider making a reservation at http://www.recreation.gov for your favorite campsite.
*If you’re planning to visit without a reservation (known as “first-come, first-served”), it’s best to arrive early to secure a site.
For general information about the Plumas National Forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.

Related Posts

Care Flight honors local emergency service responders

Editor

Care Flight honored several local emergency responders during a barbecue at Gansner Park on May 16. “This was the first…

May 24: Plumas announces 3 new cases; one associated with Greenville campus

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 24, that there are 3 new cases to report. The health agency…

Build a legacy at White Hawk Sulphur Springs Ranch

Lauren

Summerfest at White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR) had to be canceled again this year due to the pandemic. That’s two…

PDH considers selling property to county for affordable housing

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] A piece of property near Plumas District Hospital, also being considered as a location for a…

Prescribed burn planned on the Lassen

Editor

The Lassen National Forest Almanor Ranger District will be conducting 200 acres of prescribed fire starting within a few weeks….

Plumas Eureka State Park Association gives updates on summer plans

Lauren

Special to Plumas News by Nancy Degger, Plumas Eureka State Park Association Membership Chair Hello friends of Plumas Eureka State…