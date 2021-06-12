EPHC sees post-pandemic recovery, offers new services to community

By Lauren Westmoreland

A call to order was followed by the approval of the consent calendar by unanimous vote.

Chairwoman Gail McGrath reported that the Nifty Thrifty was doing very well, before moving to staff reports.

It was reported that there had been a gastrointestinal illness circling the community with five residents showing symptoms as of that day.

CEO Doug McCoy noted that through Plumas County Public Health, EPHC providers will be able to soon start providing Covid-19 vaccinations from within the clinics, giving providers a chance to “continue to educate patients and community members to get the vaccination rates across the county up.”

The vaccines anticipated to arrive at the clinics are Pfizer and Johnson&Johnson at this time.

Emergency Room Manager, R.N., and B.S.N. Donna Dorsey reported on behalf of Chief Nursing Officer Penny Holland, with one highlight that the Veterans Administration (V.A.) in Reno, Nevada had begun to refer some of their endoscopy patients to Eastern Plumas Health Care, which was considered a “win-win” for the hospital and patients alike. “They are paying us to do these endoscopies,” Dorsey noted.

“We are also working together with the sheriff’s department and other Plumas County hospitals to address an increase in 5150 patients, which are patients that are suicidal or homicidal,” Dorsey said.

After some discussion of hospital software upgrades, the agenda moved to the chief financial officer report for the month of April.

Chief financial officer report

CFO Katherine Pairish noted that she would be reporting on financials year to date due to being so close to the end of the fiscal year.

“Year-to-date through April 30, 2021 we posted net income in the amount of $3,346,563. As mentioned previously, this was due mainly to IGT’s coming in higher than budget,” Pairish said.

Year-to-Date inpatient revenue was under budget by $892,512. Outpatient revenue was over budget by $374,977, and clinic revenue was under budget by $113,028. Days cash on hand as of April 30, 2021 was 267. Without the CARES Act, Medicare Advance, and PPP funds, days cash on hand would be 144.

Pairish also noted that Medicare has begun to take back their advanced funds, and that EPHC has until April of next year to pay them back in full. “It will all be paid back by April of next year — none of those funds have been recognized as income,” Pairish added.

CEO report and updates

CEO Doug McCoy had a report filled with the fruits of much work over recent weeks, opening with the statement that the hospital had experienced a strong month, and was beginning to see recovery from the second wave of the pandemic.

He spoke enthusiastically about the recent Ignite the Patient Experience conference held in mid-May and was happy to announce that both EPHC skilled nursing facilities have since jumped from one- to three-star facilities. “This was done through Improved Quality metrics,” he noted. “People use that star rating system so diligently. We hope to continue to increase that star rating moving forward.”

McCoy also announced that EPHC was close to closing on a property in Loyalton for the new clinic, which is anticipated to be a great asset to the community.

“There is a local chiropractor that would like to rent space and have tenants that will remain in the community. It will increase our number of exam rooms from three to six, and we’ve gotten very positive feedback from the community thus far,” McCoy said.

The project should be completed in approximately one year from beginning to end.

It was announced that May 27 was the last day for long-time employee Rick Boyd, who worked at EPHC for 23 years, as well as Julie Walker, with McCoy stating how invaluable their service to EPHC had been over the years. “Thank you for all the work you both have done over the years,” he said.

Another new service being offered to the community at EPHC is a cardiac monitoring system, which will replace halter monitors in both inpatient settings and in clinics, which will allow patients in need of cardiac monitoring services more ease in tracking from home.

A 1.2-million-dollar grant had been submitted for telemedicine equipment on May 6, and McCoy hopes to hear back on that application in the coming weeks.

Ignite the Patient Experience

After nearly eight months spent in the attempt to get the new program launched, there were numerous focus groups held with staff members and some members of the community over a two-day period with Brian Lee, CSP, of Custom Learning Systems and Ignite the Patient Experience.

“We have been asking for a lot of feedback since we completed that and are reviewing surveys from our staff. We are very excited to continue this process,” McCoy said with a smile.

McCoy presented the option of engaging the company to work with EPHC over a three-year period of time to increase not only star ratings but also to reinforce EPHC’s role as a strong community service provider and employer.

“Going with this program for the next three years will be invaluable to us,” McCoy said. The board agreed and directed staff to move forward with the relationship with Custom Learning Systems.