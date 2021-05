Are your kids ready for an epic adventure?

Then they won’t want to miss a minute at Camp Kilimanjaro: An epic expedition through Proverbs, where they will enjoy songs, crafts, games, goodies and dramas.

Camp Kilimanjaro will be held June 21 – 25 (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.) at Indian Valley Christian Fellowship, 133 Hot Springs Road in Greenville. There is no charge to attend.

For information call: 530-284-1463 or go to Facebook: ivcfellowship