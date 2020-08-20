UPDATE: Evacuation advisory extends to Lee Summit, includes portion of Chandler Road

UPDATE: The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has added a portion of Chandler Road — from Highway 70 to Hillside Drive — in its evacuation advisory, as well as clarifying that all of Greenhorn is under an evacuation advisory.

Original information: The evacuation advisory for the Claremont Fire has been modified to include Highway 70 from La Porte Road to Lee Summit. This includes residents on both sides of Highway 70 between the above mentioned locations, including Spring Garden, Greenhorn and the Massack area.

An advisory had already been issued for lower La Porte Road to Thompson Creek, while mandatory evacuations have been ordered from Thompson Creek to the Red Bridge.