Thursday, August 20, 2020
Evacuation advisory for Taylorsville

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Due to a fire on Mount Hough, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation advisory notice today, Aug. 20,  for Taylorsville extending west on Arlington Road to Johnson Ranch Road and three miles south on Genesee from the intersection of Arlington and North Valley roads.

