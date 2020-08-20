Evacuation advisory for Taylorsville

- New kindergarten students in for an earful come Monday
- UPDATE: Evacuation advisory extends to Lee Summit, includes portion of Chandler Road
With wildfires blazing up and down the state and firefighter resources already stretched to the…
Growing food in the mountains has its own special techniques, and the High Altitude Crop…
UPDATE: The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has added a portion of Chandler Road — from…
By Victoria Metcalf Special to Plumas News When kindergarten-aged students view their virtual classroom Monday,…
The Claremont Fire, burning in the Middle Fork of the Feather River south of Quincy,…
The Sheep Fire, which began Aug. 17 as a lightning strike and then merged with…
The Bear Fire is in the same drainage as the Claremont Fire, but is even…
The Loyalton Fire, which originated east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith on…
A mandatory evacuation order is in place on La Porte Road from Thompson Creek to…
There are numerous fires burning throughout Plumas County, but except for the big three —…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced today, Aug. 19, that it received notification of…
A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for La Porte Road between Thompson Creek Road to…
By Todd Johns Plumas County Sheriff and Plumas County Office of Emergency Services Director Do…
By Ingrid Burke Special to Feather Publishing [email protected] During a special meeting of the Plumas…
If there is anything to be learned over the past few days, it’s that no…
Update: 8:42 p.m.: The Claremont Fire made a run to the east this evening throwing…
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.: Effective immediately, a mandatory evacuation order has been issued for residents along…
UPDATE 7 p.m., Aug. 19: As of 6:30 p.m., no additional structures have been damaged or destroyed by the…
PBS KVIE announced that Chester artist Betty Bishop has been selected for the annual PBS…
When the Copper Fire near Greenville sprang to life yesterday afternoon, it caught everyone by…
By Debra Moore [email protected] The Plumas County Public Health Agency once again reported no new…