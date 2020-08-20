Saturday, August 22, 2020
Evacuation center established at Quincy High School

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services has established an evacuation center at Quincy High School. Currently the only mandatory evacuations from the Claremont Fire are for the residents of La Porte Road, but an advisory has been issued from Cemetery Hill in Quincy to Lee Summit.

 

