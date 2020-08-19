Evacuations in Greenville area for Copper Fire
7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: According to the Plumas National Forest, the Copper Fire is 10 to 15 acres and is being attacked from the air and ground. Following is a list of evacuations released by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office:
5:55 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: According to Plumas County Sheriff’s Office personnel on the scene, it’s believed that the Copper Fire began last night in Copper Canyon, but wasn’t visible because of its remoteness. Today, with a lot of smoke in the area from other fires in Indian Valley, the smoke wasn’t as noticeable as it would have been. That’s why the Copper Fire wasn’t on anyone’s radar until it was necessary to order mandatory evacuations.
Upper Williams Valley Road and Williams Valley Road are under mandatory evacuations, while Pecks Valley Road is under advisory evacuation.
Reporter Meg Upton said that the sheriff’s department is allowing horse trailers in to help with the evacuation of animals.
Initially, only local fire crews were on scene to provide structure protection, but more resources have been ordered. Two helicopters began dropping water on the fire.
4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: Mandatory evacuations are ordered for the Williams Valley, Pecks Valley, and Copper Creek due to the Copper Fire.