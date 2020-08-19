Evacuations in Greenville area for Copper Fire

7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: According to the Plumas National Forest, the Copper Fire is 10 to 15 acres and is being attacked from the air and ground. Following is a list of evacuations released by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office:

A mandatory evacuation order has been placed into effect for Williams Valley Road, Lower Williams Valley Road, Upper Williams Valley Road, Copper Creek Camp, Creekside Drive, Powerline Road, Apple Lane, Hilton Lane, Hilltop Drive, and Hilltop Lane.

An evacuation advisory has been issued for Peck Valley Road, Lower Pecks Valley Road, Upper Pecks Valley Road, Quail Court, Blue Knoll Road, and Red Knoll Road, Country Road, and Secluded Valley Drive.

For those residents who live in the advisory sections please be advised your status could be upgraded to mandatory at any time and you are strongly encouraged to pack a “GO” bag and be prepared to leave with very little notice.

Residents in need of shelter are being asked to stage at the Greenville High School parking lot and await contact from a Sheriff’s Deputy and/or a member of the Red Cross.

The Plumas County Fairgrounds and The Taylorsville Rodeo Grounds has been opened to accept all livestock in need of shelter.

An Indian Valley resident, Jim Kanihan, has offered to assist with livestock evacuations and has 10 acres for livestock call 530-410-2052.

5:55 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: According to Plumas County Sheriff’s Office personnel on the scene, it’s believed that the Copper Fire began last night in Copper Canyon, but wasn’t visible because of its remoteness. Today, with a lot of smoke in the area from other fires in Indian Valley, the smoke wasn’t as noticeable as it would have been. That’s why the Copper Fire wasn’t on anyone’s radar until it was necessary to order mandatory evacuations.

Upper Williams Valley Road and Williams Valley Road are under mandatory evacuations, while Pecks Valley Road is under advisory evacuation.

Reporter Meg Upton said that the sheriff’s department is allowing horse trailers in to help with the evacuation of animals.

Initially, only local fire crews were on scene to provide structure protection, but more resources have been ordered. Two helicopters began dropping water on the fire.

4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18: Mandatory evacuations are ordered for the Williams Valley, Pecks Valley, and Copper Creek due to the Copper Fire.