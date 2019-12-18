Thursday, December 19, 2019
News 

Exceptional student

Staff

Quincy Elementary School sixth-grader Adria Black received the Principal’s Recognition Award at the Plumas Unified School District Board of Directors’ meeting Dec. 11. Adria is QES student council president for the 2019-2020 school year. The PUSD Principal’s Recognition Award honors exceptional students “who do academically … great things in and out of school.” Back from left: Pioneer Principal Melissa Groh, mother Breanna Black, Adria Black and QES Principal Lara Hollister. Adria’s brother Andon Black is in front. Photo submitted

