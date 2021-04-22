Breaking News News 

Extra Moderna vaccine available today – call 283-6330

Editor

Public Health announced at 1:15 p.m. today that it has 14 extra doses of the vaccine available. It will be distributed between 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. today at the Public Health clinic in Quincy located near Feather River College. Call 283-6330 to reserve a vaccine.

