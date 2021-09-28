Fall recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest

A number of Plumas National Forest recreation sites in the Frenchman Lake, Lake Davis, Lakes Basin, Little Grass Valley, Antelope Lake and Bucks Lake Recreation Areas, including the Meadow Valley area, are open for fall recreation opportunities.

Frenchman Lake Recreation Area: Lunker Point Boat Launch and Frenchman Dam Kiosk are open.

Lake Davis Recreation Area: Lightening Tree Campground, Honker Cove Boat Launch, Lake Davis Dam Kiosk, Coot Bay, and Jenkins Point are all open.

Lakes Basin Recreation Area: Gold Lake Campground, Gold Lake Boat Launch, and all trailheads are open.

Little Grass Valley Recreation Area: Wyandotte, Peninsula Tent, Horse Camp, and Black Rock Campgrounds are open; as well as Tooms Boat Launch and Pancake Beach Day Use.

Antelope Lake Recreation Area: Boulder Creek Campground, Lost Cove Boat Launch, Antelope Dam, Lunker Landing, and Guiney Point Day Use are all open.

Bucks Lake Recreation Area/Meadow Valley area: Sundew, Grizzly Creek, Snake Lake, Meadow Camp, Deanes Valley, and Rock Creek Campgrounds, as well as Sandy Point Boat Launch & Day Use, are open.

Additionally, Red Bridge Campground is open.

Limited services will be available at recreation sites listed above; visitors should pack out all trash and Know Before You Go. No campfires are allowed, visitors should bring a self- contained, portable heat source to cook meals, such as a camp stove or propane barbecue.

Details about other recreation opportunities and trails on the Plumas National Forest can be found on the Plumas National Forest website at: Plumas National Forest – Recreation (usda.gov). The most recent fire closures and fire use restrictions may be found on the same website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/plumas/alerts-notices.

Contact the Mt. Hough Ranger District at (530) 283 -0555, the Beckwourth Ranger District at (530) 836-2575, or the Feather River Ranger District at (530) 534-6500 for more information.