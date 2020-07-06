Fall sports physicals encouraged in east county despite the unknown

July 6, 2020

There are many questions about what the next school year is going to look like, in terms of both academics and athletics at Portola High School and Principal Sara Sheridan wants to assure our school community that the school and district staff are working hard to create a safe, yet rigorous schedule for its students. “As soon as we have all of the details in place, Aeries Communication will be sent out to inform parents and students of our plans for the fall,” said Sheridan.

“We are also working closely with our district leadership team and local health department to determine plans for fall sports. In the meantime, I want to encourage student-athletes to get their sports physicals completed,” she said.

Eastern Plumas Health Care is offering fall sports physicals at their Portola and Loyalton Clinics July 13-17 and again July 20-27 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling the clinic in Portola at 832-6600 or Loyalton at 993-1231.

“As we move into the summer months, we are continuing to make improvements around our campus – classrooms are receiving makeovers, boys and girls team rooms are being created, dugouts are being built and a new paving job is set to begin soon,” Sheridan reported.

The Portola High School office will be closed now through August 3 for a summer break.