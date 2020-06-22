Feather Falls facilities temporarily closed for construction

The Plumas National Forest is upgrading the trail, parking lot, access road and campground that service Feather Falls in Butte County. A short closure (July 6 – Aug. 31) is necessary to accomplish the heavier rehabilitation work, due to the limited space in which to operate heavy machinery.

In addition to heavy trail work on both the lower and upper portions of the trail (6E33) and viewing platform/stairs, the parking lot and Feather Falls Road (FS#21N35Y) will receive a fiber reinforced slurry seal and fog/parking space lines will be repainted. The campgrounds will receive a deep cleaning and a new hand pump will be installed. The upgrades are the result of two separate grants totaling almost $1.7 million.

“I am very thankful for the community groups and others who support these projects,” noted Dave Brillenz, Feather River District Ranger. “Feather Falls is important to this area and has really needed the heavy maintenance.” There are no options for detours or alternate periods of use, due to the site layout.

People exempt from Forest Order No. 05-11-03-20-06 include persons with a permit allowing them access, federal, state and local officers or members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in performance of official duty, and persons with a contract from the Forest Service authorizing work on the closed roads to the extent authorized.

Contact the Feather River Ranger District at (530) 534-6500 for other local hiking options during the closure. See the Forest Order, including maps, at local Forest Service offices or on the web (Alerts & Notices) at http://www.fs.usda.gov/plumas .