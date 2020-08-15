Saturday, August 15, 2020
Feather Fire is 50 percent contained

Debra Moore, Managing Editor
The Feather Fire, which broke out Aug. 13 in western Sierra County, 1 mile Northwest of Howland Flat, remains at 30 acres and 50 percent contained today, Aug. 15.  The fire is burning in a remote, rugged portion of the Plumas National Forest.  Forest Service smoke-jumpers and Hot Shots are working to maintain a perimeter around the fire.

