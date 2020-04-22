Feather River College already looking ahead to fall classes

By Debra Moore

dmoore@plumasnews.com

Classes at Feather River College are being held online and likely will continue in that manner during the summer as well. But what about this fall?

No one knows for sure what the fall semester will look like. “We’re working in the day-to-day mode,” said Derek Lerch, FRC’s dean of instruction, during the board of trustees meeting April 16. “It’s too early to say what happens in the fall.”

Lerch said they will be listening to state guidance, but in the meantime administration has to begin planning for any eventuality.

He praised the faculty for their “impressive” transition to online instruction. “The faculty understood the gravity of the moment,” he said. “Given the amount of time, the transition has gone very well.”

Carlie McCarthy, chief student services officer, said that the timing of spring break was fortunate to allow everyone time to set up to work remotely. Using Zoom, Facetime, Google phone numbers, emails and texts have allowed staff to stay connected with students.

McCarthy encourages students to visit FRC’s homepage to gain access to the latest information. She said clicking on the green box provides a “one-stop shop for students to get support.”

The college is also focusing on fall admissions. “We receive six to 10 applications each day,” McCarthy said. Those students will receive a response from the admissions office, a call from the outreach department, an appointment with an advisor and an informational packet.

Trustee Trent Saxton asked if there had been a drop-off in foreign and/or out-of-state inquiries. McCarthy said that the foreign students come through sports recruitment, but she hadn’t seen a drop in out-of-state interest.

President Kevin Trutna said that fall course offerings might have to be adjusted as necessary . He also reviewed a list of open positions that needed to be filled to keep some programs and services intact.