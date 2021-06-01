Feather River College offers summer ecological farming courses

Feather River College invites those interested in sharpening their skills on the farm to join them in Quincy for one or both of their ecological farming summer courses on offer between Monday June 7 and Wednesday, July 28.

All classes take place in person at Rugged Roots Farm in Quincy and nearby farms & backyard gardens.

An ecological farming certificate may be earned by completing the courses, with the two topics being high altitude crop production and ecological pest management. The high-altitude crop production course will be held on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. Topics include transplanting and direct seeding, companion planting, succession planting, crop rotation, soil management, irrigation, preservation techniques, and more.

The ecological pest management course will be held on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Topics include pest identification and management, beneficial insects, soil health, compost tea, weed management, and more.