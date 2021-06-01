News 

Feather River College offers summer ecological farming courses

Lauren

Feather River College invites those interested in sharpening their skills on the farm to join them in Quincy for one or both of their ecological farming summer courses on offer between Monday June 7 and Wednesday, July 28.

All classes take place in person at Rugged Roots Farm in Quincy and nearby farms & backyard gardens.

An ecological farming certificate may be earned by completing the courses, with the two topics being high altitude crop production and ecological pest management. The high-altitude crop production course will be held on Mondays from 5 to 7 p.m. Topics include transplanting and direct seeding, companion planting, succession planting, crop rotation, soil management, irrigation, preservation techniques, and more.

The ecological pest management course will be held on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m. Topics include pest identification and management, beneficial insects, soil health, compost tea, weed management, and more.

Interested parties are invited to enroll online or find out more at https://www.frc.edu/envr/eco-farming-certificate.

Related Posts

Girls Scouts commemorate Memorial Day

Editor

Members of  Quincy Girl Scout Troop #244 placed American flags on all of the gravesites in the Old Quincy and…

Summer-like weather greets veterans and their guests at Memorial Day Ceremony

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]    Plumas County residents and guests turned out for this year’s Plumas County Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony…

Pedestrian struck and majorly injured by vehicle in Graeagle

Lauren

On Sunday, May 30 at 2:22 p.m. in the parking lot of the Graeagle Mountain Frostee, Frank Thompson of Clio,…

Small fire burning near Meadow Valley UPDATED

Editor

1 p.m. Update: The Forest Service announced that in addition to handline, firefighters have a hose lay around the fire….

FRC is a 100 percent tobacco-free campus

Editor

To create a healthy campus environment for all who visit, Feather River College (FRC) announced that it is now a…

Plumas Sierra Rural Electric offers webinar on June 2

Lauren

Plumas-Sierra Rural Electric Cooperative is hosting an educational webinar next week on Wednesday, June 2 at 12 p.m. All members…