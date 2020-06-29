Feather River Fitness reopens to members July 1

Feather River Fitness is set to reopen July 1 with new sanitation rules, temporary hours and regulations in place for its members.

Staff has worked to ensure that the facility is properly equipped with everything needed to provide a safe and clean environment.

Some changes include:

Disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer stations will be available across the gym.

Members will be asked to sanitize each piece of equipment before and after use.

All members will be required to have their temperature taken upon entry. Members will also be required to sign a liability wavier every time they enter the building.

Members bring own water bottles. Touch-less fountain can be used.

Members must remain 6 feet apart and bring their own towels/mats; there will be no towel service at this time.

There will also be no coffee service at this time.

Racquetball courts will be limited to two persons per court.

Be prepared to bring minimal items to the gym; main locker rooms are currently closed.

Hot tub and sauna are temporarily closed. Pool is reservation for members’ lap swimming; call 283-9401.

Monday-Friday:

7 – 9 a.m. – Elderly Hours (65+), Silver Sneakers

9 – 1 p.m. – Existing Members/Pool Reservations Only

1- 3 p.m. – Pool Reservations Only

Saturday

8 a.m. – noon Existing Members/Pool Reservations Only

CLOSED SUNDAY

All members will need to fill out a new membership form, and receiving a new scan card (as the software has been updated). No new memberships or day passes are being offered at this time. Members have until Aug. 31 to redeem past active memberships that may have been affected by COVID-19. The old software will be expiring on this date.