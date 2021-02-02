Feb. 1: Public Health won’t be posting covid results today

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, Feb. 1, that it won’t be posting COVID-19 test results today.

Spokeswoman Lori Beatley said that one positive test result has been reported, but investigators are working to determine if it is a Plumas resident. If so, the case will be reported tomorrow.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county remains at 626. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Over the weekend, Public Health joined with the state to host a mass testing event in Chester during which 26 individuals. The results of those tests will be known later this week.

The Public Health Agency now has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up and be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. Thus far, 2,603 individuals are registered on the site, and Public Health is working to ensure that there are no duplicates included. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website