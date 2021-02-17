Feb. 16: Plumas announces 6 new cases: FRC announces 2 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 16, that there are 6 new cases to report. This number includes all cases counted since last Thursday, Feb. 11.

Additionally, Feather River College reported that two students, who were tested as part of a group moving into the dormitories, tested positive today – one has returned home and one is isolating in a dorm room, because that individual cannot return home. Those cases are not included in the Plumas totals.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 647 with 9 active cases. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of the most recent announced cases:

Three residents from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

Three residents from theEastern Region (Graeagle/Portola)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website