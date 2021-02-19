Feb. 18: Plumas announces 2 new cases; moves to twice weekly reporting

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb. 18, that there are 2 new cases to report. These two cases were actually known on Feb. 17, but Public Health is moving forward with a plan to report cases twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 649 with 10 active cases. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of the most recent announced cases:

One resident from the Southern Region (Quincy/American Valley)

One resident from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor)

Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of Public Health.

The Public Health Agency has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. We are especially interested in talking with those who are considered recovered, but may have lingering symptoms. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected] or call 283-0800.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website