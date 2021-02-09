Feb. 8: Plumas announces 5 new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this afternoon, Feb.8, that there are 5 new cases to report — all from the Eastern Region.

The total confirmed coronavirus number of cases in the county is now 637 with 10 active cases. There have been 40 hospitalizations and six deaths to date.

Following is the breakdown of the most recent announced cases:

Five residents from theEastern Region (Graeagle Portola)

One of the five cases is a known contact of a previous positive case. Contact tracing is underway and if an exposed resident is identified during the investigation, the resident will be contacted by a member of Public Health.

The Public Health Agency now has an information portal online for Plumas County residents to sign up to be notified when it’s their turn to receive a vaccine. The site can be accessed here

Plumas News is interested in talking to anyone who has/had coronavirus and is willing to share their experience. They can remain anonymous if desired. Contact Debra Moore at [email protected]

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by going to the Public Health website