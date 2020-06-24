Update: 3 fires burning near Chilcoot

UPDATE 7 p.m.: The Forest Service is reporting that there are three fires now burning in the Chilcoot area, each about 30 acres. Motorists on Highway 70 reported fires burning in the Chilcoot area early this evening following lightning strikes in the area. Staff Writer Lauren Westmoreland reports that one fire is burning on Scott Road, south of Highway 70. She said that it is curving up the mountain to Beckwourth Pass. The area is under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Land Management. The Plumas National Forest is responding with an engine and a dozer to assist. Residents in the area are under a voluntary evacuation order.