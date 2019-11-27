Fire district board member retires
After a fairly short and uneventful board meeting for the Peninsula Fire Protection District on Nov. 20, Battalion Commander Andrew Courtright presents retiring board member Lucy Moore with a plaque in recognition and appreciation of her seven years of service to the board. This will be Moore’s last official meeting, but she promised to come back and visit. After the presentation everyone enjoyed some delicious cake supplied by fellow board member Pat Roarty. Photo by Gregg Scott