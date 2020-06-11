Fire districts to conduct emergency siren tests June 16, 17, 18

Peninsula Fire District and Hamilton Branch Fire District will conduct testing of the new Emergency Notification Siren System (ENSS) at the following locations on June 16, 17 and 18:

801 Golf Club Road

497 Firehouse Road

3791 Big Springs Road

4830 Highway 147

Residents nearby should hear the siren sound for a maximum of one (1) minute. The sirens are meant to provide emergency notification to people who are outside, therefore it is possible that some residents inside may not hear them. Please do not call 911 or the Fire Stations during the test — again June 16th, 17th and 18th are test dates only.

The ENSS is only one part of the Emergency Notification System. Peninsula Fire District and Hamilton Branch Fire District encourage all residents to stay informed and prepare for an emergency by visiting www.plumascounty.us and signing up for CodeRED Emergency Notification System.

Once all installations and testing are completed an additional press release will be sent out on what to expect during an emergency with the ENSS.

Any questions please call 530-259-2306.