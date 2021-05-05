Fire erupts in Quincy trailer park UPDATED

UPDATE: 5:02 p.m. Fire crews from Quincy and Meadow Valley have brought the fire that erupted in the 100 block of Lawrence Street under control. Firefighters were working on hot spots within a trailer destroyed by the blaze. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that two trailers were destroyed in the late afternoon fire.

In addition to firefighters, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol were on scene to direct traffic. Lawrence Street was closed to thru traffic.

Quincy Fire and surrounding departments are responding to a fire in a trailer park on Lawrence Street near the post office in Quincy this afternoon, May 5. Those first on scene saw flames shooting out of a trailer window. Adjacent trees have also caught fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.