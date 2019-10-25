Fire personnel respond to structure fire in Quincy

Update 1:36 p.m.: Fire crews are dousing the barn fire at 2571 Quincy Junction Road in Quincy. Our reporter on scene said that a truck and farm equipment were also burned in the flames. In addition to the response by local fire departments and the USFS, Plumas County animal control arrived to assist with the animals and the California Highway Patrol provided traffic control.

A structure is on fire at the New England Ranch located at 2571 Quincy Junction Road in Quincy. It is reported to be a small barn, but thick black smoke is visible throughout American Valley. Quincy Fire, along with the US Forest Service, are on scene. Long Valley and Meadow Valley fire departments have been called to provide mutual aid. A reporter is on scene and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.