News 

Fire response leads to discovery of deceased victim in a vehicle

Editor

By Lassen News staff

Human remains were discovered inside of a vehicle Sunday after crews responded to the area for reports of a fire. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending positive identification.

According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday, June 6, deputies were dispatched to Highway 139 north of the Hidden Valley Ranch for a reported vegetation fire.

Upon their arrival, Cal Fire personnel were already on scene tending to the fire. Deputies then saw an overturned vehicle on fire approximately 300 feet down the hillside. Once it was safe to examine, Cal Fire personnel located human remains inside the vehicle.

Based on the condition of the body, deputies were unable to positively identify the decedent. California Highway Patrol officers were on scene conducting a traffic accident investigation and located skid marks on the highway and extensive damage to the guard rail.

Susanville Towing arrived on scene, and after several hours, were able to pull the vehicle up to the highway. The decedent’s remains were removed from the vehicle and sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office in Reno for DNA testing. Pending positive identification, a name is being withheld.

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office extends appreciation to the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, Cal Trans, and Susanville Towing for their assistance in this incident.

