News 

First responder thank you BBQ this Sunday

Editor
The community is very grateful for the hard work of first responders during this incredibly stressful and frightening fire, and his honoring them with a free barbecue lunch on Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon – 2 p.m. at Grover Alley (the confluence of the Courtyard Suites, Drunk Brush  and the Knook) in Quincy. The date loosely corresponds with  “National Thank an Officer Day” on Saturday, Sept. 18.
There will be good food thanks to the generosity of US Foods and the Amazing Bar-B-Q wizardry of the Knook, fantastic music with the Fish Tacos, and some games and arts & crafts for the little ones. 

In addition, the public will have an opportunity to share some stories that have inspired.

WHAT: Thank You First Responder Free Bar-B-Q

WHO:  Our community AND our First Responder Agencies

WHEN:  Sunday, Sept. 19  from noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE:  Grover Alley – Courtyard between Drunk Brush and the Knook

Related Posts

Taylorsville Post Office reopens

Editor

The Taylorsville Post Office will resume regular mail delivery and retail operations after temporarily closing due to mandatory evacuations associated…

Positive case associated with QES Alder campus

Editor

Plumas Unified School District announced this afternoon that it has been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 associated with the…

PG&E switches Chester customers from generators to regular transmission

Editor

There will be a brief power outage the in late afternoon (or evening) on Friday, Sept. 17,  for PG&E customers…

Some changes to Greenville garbage routes and recycling drop off

Editor

Waste Management announced today, Sept. 17, that waste pickups have changed from Fridays to Tuesdays on the following streets: North…

Plumas Arts celebrates 40 years with event Oct. 2

Editor

By Roxanne Valladao Special to Plumas News Plumas Arts will be celebrating 40 years of service to the arts and our…

Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Editor

  Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and…