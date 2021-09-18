First responder thank you BBQ this Sunday

The community is very grateful for the hard work of first responders during this incredibly stressful and frightening fire, and his honoring them with a free barbecue lunch on Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon – 2 p.m. at Grover Alley (the confluence of the Courtyard Suites, Drunk Brush and the Knook) in Quincy. The date loosely corresponds with “National Thank an Officer Day” on Saturday, Sept. 18.

There will be good food thanks to the generosity of US Foods and the Amazing Bar-B-Q wizardry of the Knook, fantastic music with the Fish Tacos, and some games and arts & crafts for the little ones.

In addition, the public will have an opportunity to share some stories that have inspired. WHAT: Thank You First Responder Free Bar-B-Q WHO: Our community AND our First Responder Agencies

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 19 from noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Grover Alley – Courtyard between Drunk Brush and the Knook