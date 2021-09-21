A big thank you went out to first responders during a barbecue held in their honor Sept. 19. Some of the participants include from left Lori Hahn, Shiela Vargas, Nancy Gambell, Krissy Bauer, Katelyn Johns, Chef Rachel, Lisa Kelly, Riccardo Jacobus, Casey Peters, and FRC Women's Basketball Coaches Keshawn Johnson in front, Jeff Hahn, Lillyanne Hahn and Barney from the Fish Tacos. Photo by Kim Carroll
First responders feted at barbecue

A big thank you went out to first responders during a barbecue held in their honor Sept. 19. Some of the participants include from left Lori Hahn, Shiela Vargas, Nancy Gambell, Krissy Bauer, Katelyn Johns, Chef Rachel, Lisa Kelly, Riccardo Jacobus, Casey Peters, and FRC Women’s Basketball Coaches Keshawn Johnson in front, Jeff Hahn, Lillyanne Hahn and Barney from the Fish Tacos. Photo by Lisa Kelly

Grover Alley was the place to be Sept. 19, to share delicious Bar-B-Q, drink homemade lemonade, devour delicious sweets, paint faces, banners, signs and posters and shower Plumas County First Responders with gratitude for their service and dedication to our communities.

This outdoor event coincided with “National Thank an Officer Day” and almost all Plumas County first responder agencies were well represented!  Though this event was conceived by a team of  four – Lori Hahn, Casey Peters, Katelyn Johns and Lisa Kelly, there was a lot of community support.
The team acknowledged Krissy Bauer and her amazing crew at the Knook, and to Riccardo Jacobus and the Drunk Brush family for hosting this event, and to the Fish Tacos who kept the afternoon hopping with their non-stop tunes and ballads.
Corrine West debuted her musical tribute, “Plumas Strong,” and  the crowd was invited to sing along.  More  acknowledgements go out to the following folks and organizations who helped in so many ways:
US Foods
Feather River Women’s Basketball
Nancy Gambell
Shiela Vargas
Grandma Janes
Edie Thompson
Kyle Bakker
David Windle
Kevin Trutna
Sean Conry
Lilyanne Hahn
Kim Carroll
Jamie Aylward at Wild Hare Signs

Stephanie and Julianne McMorrow

Kiki Jacobus, whose dad helped organize the event, is surrounded by the Feather River College basketball team at the barbecue. Photo by Lisa Kelly
The Fish Tacos entertain during the appreciation barbecue. Photo by Lisa Kelly

