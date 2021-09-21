First responders feted at barbecue

Grover Alley was the place to be Sept. 19, to share delicious Bar-B-Q, drink homemade lemonade, devour delicious sweets, paint faces, banners, signs and posters and shower Plumas County First Responders with gratitude for their service and dedication to our communities.

This outdoor event coincided with “National Thank an Officer Day” and almost all Plumas County first responder agencies were well represented! Though this event was conceived by a team of four – Lori Hahn, Casey Peters, Katelyn Johns and Lisa Kelly, there was a lot of community support.

The team acknowledged Krissy Bauer and her amazing crew at the Knook, and to Riccardo Jacobus and the Drunk Brush family for hosting this event, and to the Fish Tacos who kept the afternoon hopping with their non-stop tunes and ballads.

Corrine West debuted her musical tribute, “Plumas Strong,” and the crowd was invited to sing along. More acknowledgements go out to the following folks and organizations who helped in so many ways:

US Foods

Feather River Women’s Basketball

Nancy Gambell

Shiela Vargas

Grandma Janes

Edie Thompson

Kyle Bakker

David Windle

Kevin Trutna

Sean Conry

Lilyanne Hahn

Kim Carroll

Jamie Aylward at Wild Hare Signs