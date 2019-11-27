Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Plumas County News

First supper a smash

Staff

With a new 5 p.m. starting time for the Community Supper in Chester this year, the serving line doesn’t seem to be that long, at first. Within minutes it rapidly grew and only the efficiency of the serving crew assured that everyone got through in a timely manner. The Nov. 21 supper, sponsored by Sierra Hospice, is the first of the season and the full-blown turkey dinner prepared by Chef Carol Franchetti brought out an estimated 200-plus folks from the Lake Almanor area. Happy Thanksgiving! Photo by Gregg Scott

