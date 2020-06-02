- June 2 Plumas COVID testing update
- Barber has his day in court
More News
When Steve Betts reopened his East Quincy Barber Company on April 27 amid the coronavirus…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Tuesday, June 2,…
The Plumas National Forest announced that the Fern Falls Trail Bridge is closed to protect…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Monday, June 1,…
The Greenhorn Community Services District will hold a public meeting to receive public input and…
This lighting bolt was captured by a Quincy resident while looking out over Lake Davis…
Lake Almanor resident Dale Knutsen contributes a monthly weather analysis to be published in the…
By Dale Knutsen Special to Feather Publishing Mother Nature smiled on the Lake Almanor basin…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Floating toward the ceiling of the Quincy Safeway…
Plumas Charter School students are finishing their school year and virtual classes this Friday, June…
By Debra Moore [email protected] Lt. Erik Egide, commander of the Quincy office of the California…
Plumas Charter School students are receiving instruction for an additional week, with end-of-the year activities…
During his noon news briefing today, May 29, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that while the…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Friday, May 29,…
It’s graduation night for Feather River College, and graduates, friends and family can view the…
By Debra Moore [email protected] It’s the last day of school for Plumas County students —…
Plumas National Forest is enacting fire use restrictions on public land to protect the health…
By Roni Java Special to Feather Publishing Stilt walking is a creative way to social…
The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced that as of this evening, Thursday, May 28,…
Now that Plumas County lodging providers are able to provide rooms and cabins to recreational…
Access to fresh produce for some Plumas County residents is always a challenge, but amid…