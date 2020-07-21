Fishing around Plumas County in July

Compiled by Mari Erin Roth

Special for Plumas News

Frenchman Lake

PowerBait seems to be picking up the most action according to the fishermen that are talking. Campgrounds are filling with folks with a hankering to just get outdoors to enjoy the summer. The result is fishing pressure is up on the lake.

“The store has been super busy and fishing licenses are flying out the door,” said Cody up at Goodwin’s Store. As is usual, results vary depending on the fisherman, location, time of day and bait choice, or hey, maybe it’s all just luck.

Lake Almanor

Many thanks to Almanor Fishing Association for providing updates and fishing details for the lake.

It has been hot up here in Plumas County this past week with temps in the mid 90s. We are going to see a few more days of warm weather prior to dropping back into the high 80s. Water temps are in the mid 70s, visibility is unchanged at 15-18’ as is water level.

The Hex Hatch is all but over and pond smelt are the diet of choice for all fish species. The smelt are an inch or two in size right now and you can see them along the rocky edges boiling on the surface when the lake is calm.

The bite has been tough the past week and the fish are scattered throughout the lake. “Get on the water early and be off by noon to avoid the crowds,” suggests John Crotty of Almanor Fishing Association. “Trollers are still using crawlers at 1 mph on a size 6 or 8 hook, and pond smelt patterns are beginning to pick up a few fish.” Rec #1 to Big Cove, Big Springs to Dorado and Rec #2 to the Peninsula are good places to start your day. Dodgers are optional in the deeper water.

Bank fishermen are targeting fish at Hamilton Branch with varied success, crickets are the top choice. Boats on anchor are catching fish on crickets with or without a mealworm. Fly fishermen are targeting fish over springs. “The bass bite is tough also; try white plastics off structure in deep water, crickets are also a good choice for bass this time of year,” offered Crotty.

Road construction continues on Highway 36 on both sides of Chester with delays up to a half hour. There is construction on 70 through the Canyon with minimal delays and Highway 32 from Chico is currently construction-free with no delays. Both USFS ramps are open and most campgrounds in the area around the lake are open as well.

Feather River

“Trout are biting like mad in Portola behind Amerigas off the HWY 70,” said fisherman Gary Blanchard. “Straight out back, water is the deepest around, as the river keeps dropping lower. We caught over 70 trout there in three days. Saw a fly fisherman catch and release an 8 Lb trout!”

Lake Davis

“The Annual Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby is rescheduled to the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 5. “We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for a fun filled day with family and friends and raising money for our local Volunteer Fire Department.” said Jim Graham at J&J Grizzly Store. As a side note, Saturday, Sept. 5, is the second free fishing day in California. Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the first, on the 4th of July. Tight lines friends, tight lines and social distancing is the name of the game and what better place to do that than on the water or along the shore.

