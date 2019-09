The 2019 annual Rotary Fly-In Pancake Breakfast takes off early Sunday, Sept. 8, at Nervino Airport in Beckwourth. Hundreds gather to enjoy a hot pancake breakfast served up by the Rotary Club of Portola, while classic cars, including members of the Sierra Cascade Street Rodders, gleam in tantalizing rows underneath a sky tinged with smoke from the still-burning Walker Fire. Look for more in the next edition of the paper. Photo by Ian Hoffmann