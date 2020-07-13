Following governor’s order; Plumas County Museum closes

Plumas County Museum Director Scott Lawson issued a statement this afternoon announcing that the museum is closed for now.

“Per order from Plumas County Public Health in coordination with the California Department of Public Health, the Museum will be closed to the public July 13, 2020 until further notice,” the statement read.

Lawson said that the museum had reopened June 12 and saw many visitors during the past month.

Museums, along with indoor dining, movie theaters and more, were among the entities that were ordered closed statewide today.

As a result of the closure, the museum will not be accepting artifact donations until it re-opens. “Monetary donations are still, as always, welcome,” Lawson said.

The museum is taking research requests and providing visitor information via phone (530) 283-6320 or email: [email protected].

“We will have short virtual tours of the Museum on our Facebook page for your enjoyment. You can also visit our website: www.plumasmuseum.org.,” Lawson said.

Visit this website for the latest information about the closure: https://www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19.

“We thank you for your support and consideration in these trying times and hope you stay healthy,” said Lawson.