Forest Service advises caution on two roads

Drivers using Blackhawk Road (Forest Service #25N12) near Quincy, and Genesee Valley Road (Plumas County #111/112) near Taylorsville, are advised to travel cautiously and/or use alternate routes if available, as logging trucks are hauling logs in both locations.

Operations in the Butterfly Valley area, accessed by Blackhawk Road, involve hazardous fuels reduction and landscape restoration on about 1,400 acres of forest surrounding the Butterfly Botanical Area.

Operations impacting the Genesee Valley area involve removing log decks along the Antelope Lake Road (closed for public safety), related to the 2019 Walker Fire hazard tree removal activities.

When driving around heavy equipment, never assume the equipment operator can see you and never try to pass on a narrow road. Always make eye contact with the operator and wait for them to waive you through before trying to drive around them; they will not be able to instantly stop what they are doing to get out of your way.

Please call the Mt. Hough Ranger District at 530-283-0555 for more information about both of these projects and alternate routes that may be available.

Additional forest information is available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/plumas/home and www.Facebook.com/usfsplumas