Forest tour offered by stewardship group

The Feather River Stewardship Coalition is conducting a Wildlife Forest Treatment Field Tour on Friday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is invited to meet at the Plumas National Forest Supervisors Office, 159 Lawrence St., in Quincy.

The free tour will include a lunchtime presentation about critical wildlife habitat and stops at several sites west of Quincy where PNF has conducted fuels treatments within “Protected Activity Centers.” Bring sturdy shoes and water.

Please RSVP to Hannah at plumasfiresafe@plumascorporation.org or call 927-5281.