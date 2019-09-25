Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive
News 

Forest tour offered by stewardship group

Staff

The Feather River Stewardship Coalition is conducting a Wildlife Forest Treatment Field Tour on Friday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The public is  invited to meet at the Plumas National Forest Supervisors Office, 159 Lawrence St., in Quincy.

The free tour will include a lunchtime presentation about critical wildlife habitat and stops at several sites west of Quincy where PNF has conducted fuels treatments within “Protected Activity Centers.” Bring sturdy shoes and water.

Please RSVP to Hannah at plumasfiresafe@plumascorporation.org or call 927-5281.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.