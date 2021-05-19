Foundation accepting grant applications through May 31

If your non-profit organization is in need of financial assistance, there is still time to apply for a grant through the Common Good Community Foundation. Grant requests cannot exceed $1,500 and the application form and instructions are available at commongoodplumas.org. Applications need to be emailed not later than May 31 or postmarked by that date.

Priority will be given to first-time applicants. Organizations that have already received funding in the form of grants or donations, may only apply once every two years. Organizations may or may not receive the full amount requested depending on the number of applications received and the actual amount available for funding. Awards will be announced in mid-June.

“We continue to strive to fund a wide variety of organizations throughout Plumas County,” said Colleen McKeown, founder and president of the Common Good Community Foundation. Organizations receiving grants and direct donations in the past year include Plumas Crisis Intervention and Resource Center, Plumas Ski Club, Lost Sierra Food Project, PAWS, Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team, Main Street Artists and the Sierra Institute, among others.

If you would like to keep your donations local, the foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and as such, all contributions are fully tax deductible. Donations can be made through the foundation’s website at www.commongoodplumas.org.

Questions and inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].