The Common Good Community Foundation funds a variety of local organizations including the Lost Sierra Food Project. Photo submitted
News 

Foundation welcomes grant applications

Editor
One of the December grantees – Lost Sierra Food Project

The Plumas Ski Club, Lost Sierra Food Project, Sierra Institute and Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities were among the organizations funded during the Common Good Community Foundation’s December funding cycle.  If you are a local nonprofit and looking for funding for your organization, the Common Good Community Foundation will again be accepting grant applications from May 1-31.

To be eligible, an organization must be designated by the IRS as a nonprofit and be located in Plumas County.  Also, organizations that have received a foundation grant or donation in the past two years, are not eligible. The grant application and instructions can be found at commongoodplumas.org.
Grants are awarded up to $1,500, but amounts may vary based on the number of grant applications received and funding availability.  First-time applicants and organizations will be given priority.  Grants will be awarded in June.
Since 2012, the Common Good Community Foundation has contributed just shy of $170,000 to local Plumas County communities in the form of grants, donations and scholarships.  If you would like to assist the foundation in supporting nonprofits within your community, donations can be made via PayPal or by mail. Please see our website at commongoodplumas.org for more information.
The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and as such, donations are tax deductible.

