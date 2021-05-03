Foundation welcomes grant applications

The Plumas Ski Club, Lost Sierra Food Project, Sierra Institute and Sierra Cascade Family Opportunities were among the organizations funded during the Common Good Community Foundation’s December funding cycle. If you are a local nonprofit and looking for funding for your organization, the Common Good Community Foundation will again be accepting grant applications from May 1-31.

Grants are awarded up to $1,500, but amounts may vary based on the number of grant applications received and funding availability. First-time applicants and organizations will be given priority. Grants will be awarded in June.

The foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and as such, donations are tax deductible.