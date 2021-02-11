FRC announces positive student COVID test

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today that a student has tested positive for coronavirus. He said that the student had tested negative last week.

The student is a resident of the dormitories, but immediately left campus yesterday evening, Feb. 9, after the positive test result was known. Public Health was notified and contact tracing began. It was determined that three fellow students met the criteria for exposure and are quarantining.

Trutna added that the student probably wouldn’t be included in the county’s case count.