News 

FRC announces two positive COVID cases

Editor

Continuing with its commitment to full transparency, Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, Sept. 17, that one student and one employee recently tested positive for COVID.

According to Trutna, the employee had significant contact last week and then quarantined all this week – tested throughout the week with negative results – with a positive result being returned today.  The student was also previously exposed to a positive individual, ultimately testing positive while on quarantine late yesterday and returned to their home out of the county.

Both of these cases track directly to previously identified positive cases in Plumas County.

“In the tracking of these potential exposures, we are seeing fully vaccinated individuals test positive,” Trutna said.  “While vaccinated individuals may still carry the virus and/or show symptoms, it is a significant reminder that wearing face coverings, washing hands, and maintaining social distance is still an important safeguard to the community regardless of individual vaccination status.”

Related Posts

Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Editor

  Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and…

Clear Creek Fire raises $6,500 for Greenville

Editor

With the community’s help, the Clear Creek Fire Department in neighboring Lassen County was able to present a check to…

Movie in the Mountains continues tonight Sept. 17

Editor

In an effort to provide family fun in a COVID-friendly environment, Plumas Rural Services presents the second in its series…

Nearly $6 million for Eastern Plumas included in governor’s wildfire prevention grants

Editor

The Governor’s Office announced Sept. 16 the allocation of $138 million for wildfire prevention grants statewide to help mitigate the…

Seventh Annual Courage Triathlon: We run so they don’t have to

Editor

Submitted by Katherine Sansone Special to Plumas News A perfect day was enjoyed by over 80 athletes who ran, biked…

Interior pockets of Dixie Fire more active; weekend weather could be a blessing or a curse

Editor

While the Dixie Fire remains 86 percent contained today, Sept. 17, crews know they aren’t out of the woods yet…