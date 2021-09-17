FRC announces two positive COVID cases

Continuing with its commitment to full transparency, Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, Sept. 17, that one student and one employee recently tested positive for COVID.

According to Trutna, the employee had significant contact last week and then quarantined all this week – tested throughout the week with negative results – with a positive result being returned today. The student was also previously exposed to a positive individual, ultimately testing positive while on quarantine late yesterday and returned to their home out of the county.

Both of these cases track directly to previously identified positive cases in Plumas County.

“In the tracking of these potential exposures, we are seeing fully vaccinated individuals test positive,” Trutna said. “While vaccinated individuals may still carry the virus and/or show symptoms, it is a significant reminder that wearing face coverings, washing hands, and maintaining social distance is still an important safeguard to the community regardless of individual vaccination status.”