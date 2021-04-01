News 

FRC announces two student-athletes test positive

Editor

Feather River College announced this afternoon, April 1, that two student-athletes tested positive for COVID during weekly routine testing surveillance.

Due to the current Spring Break, they have not attended on-campus classes in over a week. According to FRC President Kevin Trutna, on-campus interactions were limited to athletic practices. One student left Plumas County upon learning the test results.  The other student has been moved to isolate in a vacant dorm room held for this purpose.

“I want to again thank the Athletics Department for their diligence in establishing and following safety/testing protocols and in working with the students,” Trutna said.  “Additionally, the Housing Department went out of their way to help the students, sanitize the vacated rooms, and provide resources for all impacted students.”

When asked if these cases would impact games this week, Trutna said, “No, it is a bye week so it worked out for the good because practices were limited and no games. Also, any teammate or close contact will have to test negative twice before resuming normal practices and activities.”

FRC releases information on positive cases to be transparent with the community.

Related Posts

April 1: Plumas reports 3 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, April 1, that there are 3 new cases to report. The…

Run for Rescues benefits local pups

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected]   High Sierra Animal Rescue is hosting a virtual, nationwide run, walk, and bike event called…

 Quincy Soroptimists accepting Violet Richardson Service Award applications

Editor

Soroptimist International of Quincy, an international volunteer organization for women, is seeking applicants for its recognition program targeted to young…

Plumas Case No. 3-one year later

Editor

By Debra Moore [email protected] It’s been one year since Indian Valley resident Linda Hill became ill with the coronavirus, ultimately…

Spring economic summit highlights wildfire resiliency efforts

Editor

The North State Planning and Development Collective at California State University, Chico,  announces its Spring Economic Summit — “Resilient North…

White Sulphur Springs kitchen undergoes renovations

Editor

Back in 2010 when the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC) acquired the White Sulphur Springs property at 2200 Highway 89…