FRC reports positive test results for an employee

Feather River College reported today, March 19, that one of its employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

That employee had reported that they had a friend test positive for COVID, and that they recently had close contact with the friend. The FRC employee went home upon learning of the status of their close contact’s test result.

The employee then went in for COVID testing yesterday; a positive test result was returned today. The employee is asymptomatic. Plumas County Public Health has notified anyone that they deem a close contact with either the original person or with the employee. Other FRC employees who may have come into close contact have been notified, while preserving personal identification information.

The Facilities Department has been directed to sanitize the area, common spaces, and restrooms in the area of the employee.