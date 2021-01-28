FRC to close childcare facility for the day

The Feather River College campus will continue to be minimally staffed during core hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today due to weather conditions. Staff has been told to only travel to campus if it is safe to do so and are approved to work from home if needed.

The child development center will be closed.

All classes will continue to be held virtually as scheduled.

COVID testing is still scheduled for a small number of students.