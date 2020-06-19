FRC volleyball player named athlete of the year

Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced during the June 18 Board of Trustees meeting that Golden Eagle volleyball player, Mere Nagase, (pronounced Mary) had been named one of two California Community College Sports Information Association 2019-2020 State Athletes of the Year.

“She was named player of the year for all sports,” Trutna told the trustees.

Nagase, who led the college to its first-ever state championship in women’s volleyball, and Antoine Jenkins, the high-scoring guard and SoCal Player of the Year from Santiago Canyon College, were voted on by members of the CCCSIA Executive Board as the top student-athlete from each gender.