FRC volleyball player named athlete of the year
Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced during the June 18 Board of Trustees meeting that Golden Eagle volleyball player, Mere Nagase, (pronounced Mary) had been named one of two California Community College Sports Information Association 2019-2020 State Athletes of the Year.
“She was named player of the year for all sports,” Trutna told the trustees.
Nagase, who led the college to its first-ever state championship in women’s volleyball, and Antoine Jenkins, the high-scoring guard and SoCal Player of the Year from Santiago Canyon College, were voted on by members of the CCCSIA Executive Board as the top student-athlete from each gender.
An All-American First Team setter, Nagase led Feather River to the California Community College Athletic Association state championship in December at Southwestern College. She was named the state tournament MVP, performing a triple-double with 10 kills, 39 assists and 27 digs in the title match as the Golden Eagles upset previously undefeated Irvine Valley in five sets.
Her quick sets and all-around play contributed in helping four of her teammates also reach double figures in kills. Nagase made precision sets on the final four points in a row to give Feather River a five-set victory over Grossmont in the semifinals. Nagase, from San Leandro High near Oakland, ignited FRC to a 35-2 overall record and 10th straight Golden Valley Conference title.
Nagase was the CCCSIA December State Women’s Athlete of the Month, the CCCWVCA Player of the Week for Week #11, and MVP of the Golden Valley Conference. She earned a scholarship to attend/play at NCAA Division II West Texas A&M.
She is only the second women’s volleyball player to earn athlete of the year honors, the was other Irvine Valley’s Annie Mitchem in 2014-2015.