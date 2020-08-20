FRC’s Eco Farm program ready for fall classes — great time to plant

Growing food in the mountains has its own special techniques, and the High Altitude Crop Production class is one way to learn them.

“With the pandemic and wildfires around us, working on community food security has never been more important,” said Jessie Mazar, lead instructor for Feather River College’s Ecological Farming Certificate.

Fall Crop Specialization

Many students have already benefited from taking Mazar’s classes, along with others in the Eco Farm program. Greg Hald, who is growing more crops on his property than ever, said, “The Eco Farm Certificate helped me learn many of the ins and outs of gardening in higher elevations.” Hald found that his property has a number of micro-climates suited for different crops – something he learned from Mazar’s classes.

“I took Jessie’s High Altitude Crop class this summer,” said Darla DeRuiter, environmental studies professor at FRC and coordinator of the Eco Farm program. “I would recommend it to anyone – from beginner to highly experienced gardener!”

This fall, ENVR 131 is taught on Mondays from 5 – 8 p.m. at Rugged Roots Farm (across from the airport in Quincy) and online. Hands-on activities with appropriate COVID-19 protocols will be practiced, along with assignments that apply to students’ own growing spaces.

A Small Farm Tools and Infrastructure class is also on the schedule, starting in mid-October. More information can be found at https://www.frc.edu/envr/eco-farming-certificate or by contacting DeRuiter at (530) 283-0202 x262.