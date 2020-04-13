Free candy and Easter dinners brighten local families’ holidays

By Debra Moore

dmoore@plumasnews.com

Local businesses and individuals made the Easter holiday a little sweeter for Quincy area families by providing free treats and food.

It began with a free candy giveaway by Carey Candy/Quincy Provisions before Easter. Area residents pitched in some funds and helped owner Amy Carey distribute free chocolate Easter bunnies and other candies to ensure that every child had an Easter treat.

“A mom came in Friday morning and really wanted to be able to get Easter to people,” Carey said. “Other people joined in

and ultimately spent about $500 to provide candy for children.”

Carey filled carrot-shaped bags with jelly beans and/or salt water taffy and tied a homemade chocolate bunny lollypop to each creation. She and her helpers handed them out Friday afternoon and Saturday morning in front of her shop on the corner of Bradley and Lawrence streets.

“Some people had actually forgotten that it was Easter in the midst of everything and were so grateful,” she said. Not only was it a nice treat for children, but it was a nice boost for business, which has slowed since the stay-at-home-order went

into effect.

“Most of the people who are ordering are essential workers,” she said, adding that most people seem to be taking the stay-at-home order seriously. Carey Candy is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for curbside pickup and limited in-store shopping.

The generosity continued on Easter Sunday as The Knook restaurant partnered with Grandma Jane’s, Quincy Provisions, Savmor and Caron Chance of Backdoor Catering to provide Easter dinner for 275 people. Donations were accepted and $1,330 was collected to be divided between the Quincy Volunteer Fire Department and the local food bank.

“We came up with the idea about six days ago and it just took off,” said Krissy Bauer, owner of the Knook. The first 200 people received a ham dinner with all the fixings including a home-baked roll from Bell Lane Baked Goods/Quincy Provisions and a festive cupcake from Grandma Jane’s. When those meals ran out, Bauer served sandwiches and chips to another 75 people.

To maintain social distancing, all meals were pick-up only, brought to cars by Krissy’s brother Wayne Bauer, and local pastor Kendrah Fredricksen. The Knook is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.